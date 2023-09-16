Fida Hussnain

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials will produce Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhary Pervez Elahi before a special court on Sunday (today) to seek his remand in Lahore Master Plan corruption case. The ACE officials who arrested Chaudhary Pervez Elahi from Adiala jail secured his transitory remand to take him to their headquarters in Lahore on Saturday evening.

The development took place a day after Pervez Elahi secured bail from an anti-terrorism court in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case.

The officials said that four different cases of corruption were lodged against the PTI president. “The court in Islamabad has directed the ACE officials to produce Chaudhary Pervez Elahi before the relevant court in corruption case,” said an official while confirming the development. Earlier, Islamabad ATC Judge AbualHasnatZulqarnain had allowed Elahi’s bail against the surety bond of Rs20,000 — which Elahi’s legal team failed to deposit. At this, the Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested Elahi from Adiala jail. He was apprehended hours after his release from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody on September 1despite the fact that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had clearly barred the authorities from arresting him earlier that day. The order regarding his release was similar to that of the high court order given on July 13. It was Elahi’s 12th arrest since May 9 incidents.

The sources said that Pervez Elahi would be brought to Lahore today evening as Duty Judge ShahrukhArjumand allowed his one day transitory remand. “No corruption case has been registered against my client in Punjab,” said Sardar Abdul Razzaa, the counsel of Chaudhary Pervez Elahi. He stated that the amount of surety bond was also not paid and he was re-arrested in another case even before his release. “They arrested Elahi from the court premises and was shifted to another court for transitory remand,” he added. The ACE spokesperson confirmed that Pervez Elahi was arrested in Lahore Master Plan 2050 corruption case. “Pervez Elahi has been taken into custody from Rawalpindi,” said the Spokesperson. He stated that Elahi was involved in fraud in the said project and tried to merge his lands in Lahore by manipulating the plan. He claimed that he used fake seals and monograms of a consultant firm to change the Master Plan while fake documents were also made part of it.