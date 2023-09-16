The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has planned to hold a public rally in Lahore on October 21 to welcome party supremo Nawaz Sharif upon his return to Pakistan from United Kingdom, ending his roughly four-year exile.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in an interaction with the media on Tuesday in London made the eagerly anticipated announcement of the three-time former premier’s return. Sources said that party leadership has decided to hold a ‘massive’ rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21. The party supreme will reach Minar-e-Pakistan from airport in a bullet proof container via rally.

In this connection, the PML-N leadership has directed all party workers across the country to reach Lahore on October 21.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has summoned Maryam Nawaz to London immediately. Maryam Nawaz, chief organizer of the PML-N, will likely proceed to London next week, party sources said. “She will meet her father Nawaz Sharif and will stay in London for one week,” sources further said. According to PML-N sources, Maryam will brief Nawaz Sharif about his homecoming reception plan. They will consult over finalization of the homecoming reception of Nawaz Sharif in Lahore. “They will also discuss political and constitutional matters,” sources said.

“Nawaz Sharif’s reception plan will be finalized after Maryam Nawaz’s return from London,” they added.