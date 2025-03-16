Blinded by progress. . !

WHAT is it that is blinding our people?

A bridge that stretches out into the sea, tunnels, metros and bullet trains that cut short travel time and that speak of a new India, equal to the west.

They think they see progress.

But is it?

In my recent visit to New York, it was a strange sight I saw.

Not just subways, gigantic bridges and lengthy tunnels.

Oh yes, they were all there, but what I saw was freedom written on the faces of people.

Close to where I stayed was the home of the New York mayor, and in my five minute walk across to sit by the East River and watch the boats and Roosevelt Island across, I had to pass nigh everyday, protesting groups, holding plac-ards and shouting slogans, which I know the mayor must have heard and certainly heeded if he wanted to be elected again.

That was the expression I saw on the faces of the people, the freedom to say what they wanted, and the certainty to be heard.

And that I believe is true progress!

Are you listening my people?

As I walked along those roads and watched cars go by, I saw rules being followed because citizens valued their free-dom.

Ah, but here, even as I see roads being widened, and flyovers stretching across the sea, I know that at the first opportunity the motorist has, if not seeing a policeman around, will ride on the pavement, go down a one-way street, and bribe authorities.

We think harsh laws will deter people from doing wrong.

Nay, only a value for freedom will.

America was built on the outcasts of the world, who ran away from persecution, starvation, and poverty, but as they tasted a new freedom, they grew to love and cherish it, then safeguard it, not just with uniforms and police cars, but by themselves.

And as he the walker walks, and lays his arms on the shoulders of the downtrodden, let him also learn to give those same people the freedom they so richly deserve.

Because, it is not just those in power now, that have robbed the peo-ple of their freedom, but all the previous governments, including that of his mother, father and grandfather, who once seated on yonder Delhi throne, forget we who put them there and pass draconian laws which rob citizens of their freedom.

Walk, dear sir, but remember that those same hands and shoulders you touch, also need to be strengthened and that that strength, that power will only come as you set then free just as your namesake Gandhi did, from British rule near eight decades ago.

Compassion and freedom, what a balance that will be, for a country called Bharat, that is India!

Maybe it’s a longer walk sir, a long, long, walk for such change to come about..!

—Email: [email protected]