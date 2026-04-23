Power Division denies linking solar net metering approvals to licensing conditions

ISLAMABAD – The Power Division has rejected reports suggesting that approvals for solar net metering are being made subject to licensing requirements imposed by the federal government.

In an official statement, a spokesperson clarified that all licensing matters fall exclusively under the authority of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority and are governed by its established regulatory framework.

He emphasized that power distribution companies (DISCOs) are legally bound to comply with NEPRA regulations and cannot deviate from them.

The spokesperson termed claims linking licensing requirements to directives from the Ministry of Energy or the federal government as incorrect and misleading.

He maintained that all policies and procedures related to solar net metering are defined and enforced strictly under NEPRA’s regulatory regime.

The Power Division reiterated that all relevant stakeholders must ensure full compliance with the rules set by the regulator.