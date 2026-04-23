India has no answers to questions raised on Pahalgam false flag incident: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has said that key questions raised by Pakistan regarding the Pahalgam incident remain unanswered by India even after a year.

In a special briefing held on April 30, 2025, the DG ISPR had termed the incident at Pahalgam a “false flag operation” and said Pakistan would rely on facts rather than allegations.

He questioned the Indian claim that the attack was carried out by militants from Pakistani territory, pointing out that the location is more than 200 kilometres away from any Pakistani town.

He also highlighted logistical inconsistencies, stating that the area is difficult terrain with limited accessibility and questioned how police reportedly reached the site within 10 minutes and registered an FIR shortly afterwards.

According to him, the timeline raised serious doubts about the sequence of events.

The DG ISPR further said Indian intelligence agencies had no prior information about the incident, yet within minutes of the attack, allegations began circulating claiming cross-border involvement. He termed this immediate attribution as questionable.

Rejecting claims of religious targeting, he said terrorism has no religion and it is incorrect to suggest that only members of a particular faith were targeted. He added that such narratives were being deliberately constructed to serve a specific agenda.

He also stated that voices within India itself raised concerns over the incident, while social media accounts linked to official Indian channels began attributing blame to Pakistan within minutes. He said allegations of proxy attacks were made without any supporting evidence.

Reiterating Pakistan’s stance, the DG ISPR said the press briefing presented factual details to challenge what he described as a fabricated narrative around the incident.