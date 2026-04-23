‘Hum Hain Bunyan Al Marsoos’ teaser released to mark first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq victory

ISLAMABAD – To commemorate the first anniversary of the historic Marka-e-Haq, Pakistan has released a stunning teaser titled “Hum Hain Bunyan Al Marsoos” celebrating the exemplary unity between the nation and the armed forces.

The Marka-e-Haq, fought between April 22 and May 10, 2025, was a defining moment when Pakistan’s citizens and armed forces stood shoulder to shoulder, successfully countering Indian aggression. The teaser emphasizes the nation’s resilience in rejecting false propaganda and relying solely on verified national narratives.

The tribute highlights that when the nation and the military unite, no force can defeat Pakistan.

We are Bunyan Al Marsoos

ہم ہیں بنیان المرصوص | 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/IXRsdrchBy — Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) April 23, 2026

One year on, the victory remains a proud milestone, showcasing the courage and professionalism of Pakistan’s forces in thwarting enemy arrogance and creating a new chapter in history.

The teaser serves as a reminder of the enduring strength of Pakistan’s defense and the nation’s unwavering support for its armed forces in every challenging moment.