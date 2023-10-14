Posters have again appeared in Srinagar and other areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in support of the people of Palestine.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters read, “We stand with Palestine”, “Attack on land of first Qibla – attack on entire Muslim Ummah”, “Palestinians are engaged in just struggle”, “Israel is an aggressor and occupying state”, “India-Israel combine threat to entire world”, “India is imitating Israeli model of repression in IIOJK” and global peace linked to resolution of Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

The posters also read, “Both the Palestinian and Kashmiris have right to fight against settler colonialism”, “Palestinians have reacted against extreme repression”, “Now it is the time for Kashmiris to react to Hindutva initiated settler colonialism.”

The posters appealed to the international community to resolve the Kashmir and Palestine disputes as Indian and Israeli illegal occupations of these regions posed big threat to peace and stability of the entire world.

The posters were displayed by pro-freedom organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Wareseen Shuhada and Students Youth Forum.

Meanwhile, APHC leader Farida Behanji in a statement issued in Srinagar, calling the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India and the Israeli occupation of Palestine a major threat to the peace and stability of the world, appealed to the international community to play its role in resolving these conflicts.

She expressed her grave concern over the Israeli aggression against innocent people of Palestine and urged the Muslim Ummah to come forward and help their oppressed Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers.—KMS