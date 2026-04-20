Pope Leo XIV to skip US 250th celebrations

Pope Leo XIV will be honoured with the Liberty Medal in Philadelphia on July 3, receiving the award via a remote broadcast from Rome as he will not travel to the United States during the country’s 250th independence anniversary celebrations.

The National Constitution Center said that the American-born pontiff is being recognised for his “lifelong work in promoting religious liberty and freedom of conscience and expression worldwide,” principles that reflect the core values of the US Constitution’s First Amendment.

The annual Liberty Medal is awarded to individuals who have shown courage and conviction in advancing freedom across the globe.

Past recipients include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, civil rights leader John Lewis, and US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Born Robert F. Prevost in Chicago, Pope Leo XIV has strong academic ties to the United States, having graduated from Villanova University near Philadelphia in 1977.

The Vatican has confirmed that the Pope will not visit the United States this year, despite an invitation from US President Donald Trump. Instead, he is expected to observe Independence Day on July 4 in Lampedusa, Italy, a key arrival point for migrants crossing the Mediterranean from Africa.

Pope Leo is continuing the focus on migration issues highlighted by his predecessor Pope Francis, who made Lampedusa his first destination outside Rome in 2013, where he condemned global indifference toward migrants.

The current pontiff has a busy international schedule ahead, including planned visits to Italy and several African countries, as part of his wider pastoral engagements.

Pope Francis previously visited the United States in 2015, including a trip to Philadelphia during his six-day tour of the country.