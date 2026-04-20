Pakistan’s universities show strong thinking but lack collaboration, says global scholar

LAHORE – Pakistan’s universities offer strong academic debate and freedom of thought, often matching or even surpassing some Western institutions, but a lack of collaboration between disciplines remains a major weakness, a global education expert said during her visit to Lahore.

Dr Victoria C Fontan, an international scholar of peace and conflict studies, shared her views while speaking at the National Institute of Technology (NIT). She said Pakistan has strong potential in higher education but needs better integration across departments.

“Academic discussions in Pakistan are very strong. There is critical thinking and freedom of ideas,” she said. “In some cases, this is not even seen in parts of the West.”

However, she pointed to a serious gap in the system. “Different disciplines work in isolation. Departments do not collaborate enough. This is a lost opportunity,” she said.

Dr Victoria said modern education requires strong links between fields such as science, business, technology and social sciences. Without this, universities cannot fully prepare students for real-world challenges.

She said global university rankings have also changed over time. Earlier, they focused mainly on academic knowledge. Now they measure how universities connect with industry and society.

“Universities must solve real problems. They must link learning with practical use,” she said.

She added that countries like Turkey and Malaysia have improved their rankings by focusing on innovation and applied learning. Pakistan, she said, is now moving in the same direction.

During her visit, she praised institutions like NIT Lahore for adopting this approach. She said the institute is focusing on innovation and entrepreneurship, which helps students become ready for jobs and business.

“It is not just about classroom learning. It is about building an ecosystem,” she said.

Dr Victoria said Pakistan is going through rapid change and is becoming an important economic and geopolitical player. She said the country’s young population and growing education sector can drive progress.

She stressed that universities must also play a key role in society beyond teaching. They should act as safe spaces where students can discuss ideas and find solutions.

“Universities should not become part of political conflicts,” she said. “They should remain neutral and open to all views.”

She explained that peace education is not just about teaching conflict resolution. It is about helping students think, collaborate and innovate.

“It is about building people who can contribute to society,” she said.

Dr Victoria also spoke about student unions in Pakistan. She said they can help students learn leadership and democracy if managed properly.

“Student unions are important, but they need clear rules and strong oversight,” she said.

She shared her experience from Afghanistan, where student unions worked under strict systems. She said universities must be strong enough to enforce rules if unions are restored.

“If there are no rules, there will be problems,” she said.

Dr Victoria has more than 20 years of experience in higher education. She has worked in countries facing conflict, including Somalia, Sudan and Afghanistan. Her work focuses on how education can support peace and stability.

She previously served as provost at the American University of Afghanistan and continues to support education for Afghan women through international networks.

She said education in Afghanistan continues despite restrictions. Many women are studying from home and learning new skills to support their families.

“There are always ways to continue education,” she said.

At the end of her visit, she expressed hope for Pakistan’s future. She said the country has strong academic foundations and talented students.

“If universities improve collaboration and focus on innovation, Pakistan can become a strong global player,” she said.