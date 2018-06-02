Political settlement of Kashmir dispute stressed

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have said that said that Kashmir is a sensitive political dispute and should be resolved politically and democratically according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir addressing a condolence meeting at Hazratbal in Srinagar said peace in the region is impossible without the just solution of Kashmir dispute. He said the Indian forces are resorting to destruction of graves and vandalisation of houses and orchards of common people which was unjust.

Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi addressing a public gathering at Khatwari in Budgam said there is no consensus in Delhi over talks offer as Indian Home Minister, Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister, Sushma Swaraj had issued contradictory statements regarding the dialogue with the Kashmiris. “Rajnath is talking about dialogue while Sushma says no talks unless terror is stopped,” Reshi said.

He said India should accept Kashmir as a dispute besides repeal of draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) other draconian laws should be repealed with army sent to barracks,” he said. If such conditions are met, then only meaningful talks can happen, he added.

Ghulam Muhammad Mir and Taboor Sidiqi also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the human rights violations by India in the territory.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) spokesman, Advocate Zahid Ali, in a statement issued in Srinagar, expressing serious concern over the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners in jails, demanded unconditional release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails before Eidul Fitr.

The spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir National Front in his statement in Srinagar urged India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including its Chairman, Nayeem Khan before Eid, who is languishing in Tihar jail, New Delhi, only for his political ideology.

A delegation of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat led by General Secretary, Muhammad Saleem Zargar and comprised Sheikh Musaib, Reyaz Ahmed and Ijaz Rasool visited Khalil Colony, Soura, and Anchar, Soura, and enquired about the well-being of Danish Ahmad, a pellet victims injured in Jamia Masjid last Friday while offering prayers.

Danish Ahmad, a class 12th medical student has lost eyesight in his right eye and has been advised surgery by doctors in Delhi.

The delegation also visited the family of Hurriyat activist, Muhammad Hayat Dar in Anchar, Soura, to inquire about the well being of the family.

The Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Ahmed Yasir addressing a public gathering in Islamabad town said that India has to build a conducive atmosphere for talks, otherwise, the dialogue process will be a futile exercise.

He said the Indian forces have been committing atrocities against civilians in South Kashmir. “After vandalizing 100 houses in Sugan, they did not even spare the orchards,” Qazi Yasir said.

Demanding the immediate release of Sarjan Barkati, he said Sarjan Barkati is becoming a victim of political vengeance and should be released immediately.—KMS