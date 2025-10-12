Polio vaccination drive to begin in Punjab on October 13

The fourth round of the National Immunisation Days (NIDs) for 2025 will begin on Monday, October 13, across Punjab, to vaccinate 23.3 million children under the age of five against the crippling poliovirus.

Being a reservoir district, Lahore will observe a seven-day campaign, while in all other districts the campaign will continue for four days.

Over 200,000 trained polio workers and supervisors will take part in this vital drive, including 16,605 area in-charges, 3,991 Union Council Medical Officers, 84,884 mobile team members, 4,884 fixed team members, and 2,664 transit team members.

The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has deployed experts from all areas to ensure effective implementation and coverage in priority areas.

Despite significant progress in eradicating the virus, poliovirus continues to pose a serious threat due to factors such as population movement, missed children, and misinformation. In 2025, Punjab reported only one polio case, while virus circulation in other provinces remains concerning.

Encouragingly, environmental surveillance data show a decline in virus positivity—from 43% in June to 28% in September. However, 16 districts remain infected, including Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Adeel Tasawur, Head of the Polio Program and EOC Coordinator, Punjab, said:

Punjab’s high immunisation coverage has helped keep paralysis cases low. Our strong supplementary and routine immunisation activities have built community-level immunity and reduced the impact of the virus. However, continued vigilance and cooperation from parents and communities are vital to stop internal transmission.”

“Lahore remains a key focus as data shows increasing internal virus circulation, with most genetic links originating within the province. Punjab is strengthening surveillance and vaccination at transit points to reach high-risk mobile populations and prevent further spread.”

Tasawur urged parents to fully cooperate with vaccination teams visiting their homes during the campaign:

“Every child must receive multiple doses of the polio vaccine to ensure full protection. Parents are the first line of defence against polio — by welcoming vaccination teams and ensuring their children receive the drops, they are protecting their families and communities,” he said.