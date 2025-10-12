Layyah DPO dismisses 13 cops, initiates proceedings against 907

As many as 13 police cops have been dismissed from service in Layyah district, while disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against 907 for various wrongdoings.

Through the Ardal Room proceedings, 907 police officials were issued show-cause notices.

Among them, 368 were awarded various punishments, while 622 cases involving minor negligence were filed and closed.

As many as 25 police officers received major penalties, and 327 received minor ones. Major punishments included dismissal from service for 13 officers and suspension with “close to line” orders for 4 others. Several other officers were subjected to administrative and departmental actions.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem stated that maintaining balance in the department is only possible through a firm system of reward and punishment. He added that officers showing exceptional performance are encouraged, while those displaying negligence are dealt with strictly to uphold discipline.