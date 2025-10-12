Will schools, colleges reopen in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore on Monday?

LAHORE – Uncertainty prevailed over whether the educational institutions in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore will open or remain closed on Monday, October 13.

Officials had earlier decided to close educational institutions ahead of the long march toward Islamabad, citing safety concerns. The ongoing protests of a religio-political party and security concerns caused the early closure of schools and colleges last Friday and a holiday on last Saturday.

Authorities have yet to decide on whether schools and colleges will reopen on Monday, October 13, or remain closed.