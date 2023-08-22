Anti-corruption and Punjab police raided the house of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders including former state minister Zartaj Gul and Naeem Ibrahim houses on Tuesday.

Both teams raided the house of Gul in Dera Ghazi Khan, searched the house completely, however Ms Gul was not present at home when the raid was underway.

The officials claimed that Gul was accused of taking commission in development projects.

They said she was wanted in the corruption and kickbacks cases and not cooperating in the investigation.

A raid was also carried out at the house of Ibrahim in Arifwala, a former member of the provincial assembly of PTI.

Ibrahim is not in Pakistan as he left for abroad sometimes ago.

The PTI leader was booked in some cases of government land grabbing.

The raid team comprising police, elite and anti-corruption conducted a thorough search of Ibrahim’s house.