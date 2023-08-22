An anti–terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry till September 2 in two cases related to May-9 vandalism. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on bail petitions of Fawad Chaudhry. During the proceedings, Fawads counsel submitted an exemption application and submitted that his client could not appear. He pleaded with the court to grant one-time exemption from personal appearance to his client. At this, the court allowed the application and extended the interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry in both cases till September 2. Fawad Chaudhry had obtained interim bail in cases registered by Naseerabad and Model Town police on charges of setting police vehicles on fire at Kalma Chowk and vandalism at the PML-N office respectively.

Moreover, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided a cold storage on Raiwind Manga Road and recovered 17,000kg of expired frozen samosa, roll patti, sandwiches, nuggets and other frozen products, later discarded at a dumping site. PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the authority took action against cold storage for storing six months old expired products of popular brands and violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that expired products were to be supplied with false labels in the market.

He said that people should read the writing on the label before purchasing any foodstuff. The consuming of expired food ingredients causes stomach and intestinal diseases, he added.