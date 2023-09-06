Raza Naqvi Attock

Police during crackdown against the anti-social elements on Wednesday successfully nabbed as many as 18 outlaws wanted in different crimes including gambling, motorcycle theft, robberies and murder and recovered the looted booty worth millions of rupees.

According to Police spokesman, Fatehjang police arrested a man who stabbed to death over domestic dispute. Police spokesman has said that Arshad Mehmood stabbed to death his 55 years old father Muhammad Asharf when he tried to stop misusing water from the tap installed in the house. The accused managed to escape after killing his father who was successfully rounded up after raiding at his hideout.

Hazro Police busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession. Police spokesman has said that the gang comprising Bilal Khan, Shahid Iqbal and Adnan Amant was involved in lifting many motorcycles from different areas and were arrested after recovery of five stolen motorcycles from their possession. Separately, Attock Saddar Police busted a two-member gang of motorcycle lifters identified as Ali Asghar and Qammar Zaman and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession.