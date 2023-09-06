Sher Gondal Mandi Bahauddin

The Veterans of Mandi Bahuddin district gathered to day at Committed Bagh Mandi Bahauddin and held a rally to commemorate Defence Day 6 September 1965 and the sacrifices of armed forces in defence of the mother land.

They paid tributes to all those who laid down their lives while fighting against the enemies of the country during war and peace. They refreshed their pledge to fight side by side with the serving brethren to meet any challenge. They raised slogans Pak Armed Forces Zindabad, Pakistan Painda bad and expressed solidarity with the armed forces striving for the integrity and prosperity of the home land.