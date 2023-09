Police have arrested nine liquor suppliers and recovered 145 liters of liquor from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday. According to police spokesman, Wah Cantt police recovered 90 liters of liquor from Muhammad Amin. Similarly, Mandra police held Arslan and recovered 20 liters of liquor from his possession. While, Saddar Barooni police nabbed Zahoor and recovered 15 liters of liquor from his custody.