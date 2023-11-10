Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Sanaullah, on Thursday expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. However, he added that no talks can take place with those involved in the May 9 riots.

Talking to the media in Lahore, Sanaullah highlighted the corruption case against Farah Gogi, a close acquaintance of former first lady Bushra Bibi, saying that there is a legal procedure to bring back her from abroad and investigative agencies were working on it.

Bringing clarity on the leadership hierarchy within the party, Sanaullah said Shehbaz Sharif was the president while Nawaz Sharif was the supreme leader of PML-N.

Emphasising that his party was placed in a good position in South Punjab against the backdrop of upcoming elections, Sanaullah said that strong contenders were emerging from all constituencies and the party was facing difficulty in choosing among them since “all were good”.