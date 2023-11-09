The meeting of the Central General Council of Pakistan Muslim League-N has been postponed on the instructions of President Shehbaz Sharif.

In a tweet, former federal minister Marryium Aurangzeb informed that due to smog yesterday, November 7, a health emergency was imposed in Punjab and government regulations under smart lockdown.

In addition to security, the meeting was adjourned for the health of the people and the participants and to save them from difficulties.

This meeting of the Central General Council for solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians was to be held on November 11 under the chairmanship of Nawaz Sharif, the new date of which will be announced soon.