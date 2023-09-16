Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project on Saturday and inspected the project route passing through Bahria Town.

He reviewed the earth work of the project from the Grand Mosque Bahria Town up to Adda Plot and ordered to complete the task at the earliest by employing additional resources and necessary machinery.

Talking to the media, the chief minister remarked that with the completion of Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project, people would be provided excellent transportation facilities, saying the project had been launched after a long delay of 12 years. Traffic load on the Multan Road and Thokhar Niaz Baig would be reduced with completion of the project, he added.

The traffic of Lahore would be regulated in an excellent manner, he hoped and added that Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 was a mega project and it was government’s utmost effort that the project should be completed within the stipulated time period. The 8-km long Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 was being built from Multan Road up to Adda Plot. All the traffic coming from Multan enters the city first, and with the completion of Southern Loop-3 project, load of traffic would be reduced. He said that work on the Bund Road project was going to be launched, which would provide a great ease to citizens in their transportation. “We are making all-out efforts and Allah Almighty would help us. We have provided a free travelling service to students on the Orange Line Metro Train and Metro Bus,” he added.

Naqvi stated that a great amount of burden was being put on students due to the rise in oil prices in the international market. Oil prices have greatly increased and people were preferring to travel by the public transport. “We are working jointly with the private sector in order to increase the number of public transport,” he said. Car and motorbike riders were really worried due to rise in oil prices, he added. The fares of Metro Bus have not been increased despite an increase in the oil prices, he remarked. Air-conditioners of Metro Buses have been repaired and even water was not available on the Metro Bus stations, he said. The condition of the stations was pathetic and now their condition has greatly improved, he concluded.

Earlier, Communication and Works (C&W) Secretary and officials of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) gave a briefing to the CM about the Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project. Chairman Lahore Ring Road Authority and officials concerned were also present.