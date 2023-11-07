ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to hold delayed national elections in February next year and now the political bigwigs are joining hands to claim most seats.

The political uncertainty in the crisis-hit country has come at a time of economic instability but now all stakeholders are on the same page to steer the country out of crisis.

Ahead of the general polls, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan allied to contest the next general elections.

The development comes after a delegation of MQM-Pakistan called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders. Senior leaders including Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met PML-N’s top leadership to draw future strategy.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) اور ایم کیوایم کا مشترکہ اعلامیہ لاہور:7 نومبر متحدہ قومی موومنٹ پاکستان (ایم۔ کیو۔ایم) کے وفد نے ڈاکٹر خالد مقبول صدیقی کی قیادت میں ، جس میں ڈاکٹر فاروق ستار اور مصطفی کمال شامل تھے، نے پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے قائد محمد نوازشریف اور صدر پاکستان مسلم لیگ… pic.twitter.com/38wTv7WaeC — PMLN (@pmln_org) November 7, 2023

As per the latest understandings, both parties have decided to form a 6-member committee to prepare a comprehensive charter for Sindh people, especially those living in the provincial capital Karachi and other urban regions.

As per the latest update, members of the two sides will present final proposals for collaboration within 10 days.

MQM Pakistan leaders expressed trust in Nawaz Sharif and mentioned that he is now the most senior politician in the country and holds vast experience in running government affairs.

The senior leaders said Pakistan’s problems were deep-rooted and its time for unity to stand together.

It was reported that PML-Nawaz is further looking to join hands with the Grand Democratic Alliance, JUI-F, and other parties in Sindh.