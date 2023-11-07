Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday directed the party leaders to begin their preparations for the elections scheduled to take place on February 8, 2024.

The directions were issued in a meeting at the PML-N’s central secretariat in Lahore where the three-time prime minister was welcomed by party president Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz and other leaders.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, PML-N Election Cell Chairman Senator Ishaq Dar and Central Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb also attended the meeting.

The PML-N’s election campaign has entered a new phase as Nawaz starts his meetings with party members, said the party on its official X account. In the meeting, the members discussed the future political activities of the party and the current political situation in the country. Speaking to the leaders, Nawaz said that they will start the journey to development from where it was left off.