The Pakistan Muslim League-N on Friday suggested that the Election Commission of Pakistan should expedite the process of constituency delimitation to facilitate early holding of general elections.

Talking to the media after a meeting of the PML-N delegation with the Chief Election Commissioner, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that the Election Commission was required to conduct elections as per the requirements of the Constitution.

The meeting revolved around topics concerning the forthcoming elections, during which the ECP briefed the PML-N delegation about its preparations for the upcoming general elections, he said.