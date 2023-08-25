Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains for parts of the country including the twin cities during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of Pakistan.

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during Friday night.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next couple of days.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Barkhan during the last 24 hours. Weather remained hot and humid elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mardan 30, Takht Bhai 29, Dir (upper 25, Lower 08), Kakul 26, Kalam 20, Malam Jabba 10, Pattan 08, Saidu Sharif 07, Parachinar 02, D I Khan 01

Kashmir: Kotli 26, Garhidupatta 19, Muzaffarabad 02

Punjab: Mangla 21, Jhelum 18, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 19, Shamsabad 06), Islamabad (Bokra 17, Saidpur 08, Zero Point 04, Golra 01), Lahore (Gulberg 15, City 11, Samanabad, Iqbal Town 05, Lakshmi Chowk 04, Shahi Qila 04, Upper Mall 03, Gulshan-e-Ravi 02), Narowal 17, Attock 05, Murree 03, Bhakkar 02, Gujranwala 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 08, Astore 07, Bagrote 06, Bunji & Gupis 01

Balochistan: Barkhan 02

Turbat remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 43 C.

Maximum temperature in Islamabad was recorded 33 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 67 per cent.

Maximum temperature in Rawalpindi was recorded 33 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 66 per cent.