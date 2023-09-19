Lahore and parts of Punjab received rainfall of varying intensities on Tuesday, disturbing routine life by causing urban flooding, massive traffic jams and frequent power outages.

The significant rains, however, provided respite to the people from prevailing sultry weather by causing a considerable decrease in the mercury level.

In Lahore, rains started last night and continued intermittently till the filing of this report at noon on Tuesday.

Heavy rains submerged roads not only in low-lying areas but also in several posh localities in knee-deep water.

Several localities were presenting pictures of lakes and ponds due to inadequate sanitation arrangements.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed across Lahore due to inundated rainwater on roads, portions of roads and roadsides.

Vehicles were seen broken down on flooded roads in several localities.

Significant rains caused the tripping of dozens of LESCO feeders, depriving people in several localities of the electricity facility.

Rainfall (mm):

Lahore (Airport 122, Tajpura 110, Gulberg 85, Nishtar Town 69, Upper Mall, Qurtaba Chowk 60, Mughalpura 51, City 44, Lakshmi Chowk 36, Iqbal Town 32, Johar Town 28, Gulshan-e-Ravi 26, Sammanabad 22, Shahi Qila 11, Farrukhabad 06, Chowk Nakhuda 04), Toba Tek Singh 26, Narowal 17, Bahawalnagar 07, Chakwal, Hafizabad 06, Faisalabad 05, Attock, Gujranwala 04, Okara, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal 01

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for Lahore and parts of Punjab on Tuesday evening/night and Wednesday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over the upper and western parts of Pakistan.

A low-pressure area lies southeast of Rajasthan (India) and is likely to move southwestward during the next 24 to 36 hours.

Under the influence of these conditions, more rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Multan, Khanewal, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan on Tuesday evening/night.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in Bahawalpur during the period.

On Wednesday, rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Multan, Khanewal and Rahim Yar Khan.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 30-32 C on Wednesday.

In Lahore, maximum temperature was recorded at 31 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 100 per cent.