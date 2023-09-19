ISLAMABAD – The caretaker federal government has announced three-moth reduction in prisoner sentences all over the country on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi.

The Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal commenced from Monday, September 18 as crescent for the new month was not sighted on Saturday.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the committee presided over by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

The 12th day of the month, when the Eid Milandun Nabi is marked across the country, will fall on September 29.