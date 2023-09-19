Parts of Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad received rainfall of varying intensities on Tuesday, providing respite to the people from prevailing muggy weather by causing a considerable decrease in the mercury level.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains for Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh on Tuesday evening/night and the following two days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over the upper and western parts of Pakistan.

A low-pressure area lies southeast of Rajasthan (India) and is likely to move southwestward during the next 24 to 36 hours.

Under the influence of these conditions, partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province.

More rain-wind/ thundershowers are expected in Tharparkar, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Chhor, Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mityari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Qamber Shahdadkot, Karachi and Hyderabad on Tuesday evening/night.

Heavy rain may also occur in Mithi, Umarkot, Islamkot, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Badin and Sajawal during the period.

On Wednesday, rain-wind/ thundershowers are expected in Tharparkar, Mithi, Umarkot, Islamkot, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Chhor, Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mityari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Qamber Shahdadkot, Karachi and Hyderabad.

Heavy rain may also occur in Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Badin and Sajawal during the period.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 C on Wednesday and 32-34 on Thursday.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 36-38 C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, parts of Sindh received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Thar Parker (Nagar Parker 80, Diplo 30, Kaloi 18, Islamkot 12, Chachro 05), Mithi 49, Thatta 47, Badin 07

Partly cloudy and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Nawabshah remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 40 C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 38 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 66 per cent.