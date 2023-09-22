NEW YORK – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will address the 78th UN General Assembly session in New York today (Friday).

In his address, the premier will project Pakistan’s perspective on a range of regional and world issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He will elaborate on the significant measures taken by his caretaker administration to consolidate the country’s economic recovery and efforts to mobilize domestic and foreign investment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will also hold meetings with the Netherlands PM and the Pakistanis working in the United Nations Secretariat.

He will also give interview to the representatives of international media and interact with the Pakistani media representatives in New York.