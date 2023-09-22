Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted significant rains for parts of Pakistan during the next couple of days.

Met Office informed that weak to moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also affecting the upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain/wind-thundershower (with few moderate to heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir, (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) and Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 22nd to 24th September with occasional gaps.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kurram, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera during the period.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalnagar on 23rd & 24th September with occasional gaps.

Possible Impacts:

Moderate to heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi on 22nd & 23rd September.

The wet spell may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra & Abbottabad from 22nd to 24th September.

Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities accordingly.

Tourists and travellers are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period.

Wind thunderstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc.

The general public is advised to stay at safe places during windstorms/lightning/moderate/heavy rains.