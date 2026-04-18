PMA Kakul Parade: Air Chief lauds civil-military leadership role in global peace

KAKUL – Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu said the role played by the civil and military leadership of the country for global peace is laudable.

He was addressing the 153rd PMA Long Course passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul where he also highlighted the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces, emphasized restraint and effectiveness during recent operations.

He emphasized that Pakistan is committed to resolving conflicts through dialogue and negotiations.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu lauded Pakistan’s military prowess, saying adversaries were stunned by the country’s strength and skill during May operations.

He highlighted the Pakistan Army’s strategies in major operations and praised the Pakistan Air Force for shooting down enemy aircraft, calling it a historic achievement.

The Air Chief warned that any aggression against Pakistan would be met with a strong response and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Kashmiris under Indian occupation. He stressed that cadets’ primary duty is to safeguard national security.

The parade included cadets from the 153rd PMA Long Course, 38th Technical Graduate Course, 72nd Integrated Course, 15th Mujahid Course, and 27th Lady Cadet Course.

The parade continued despite rainfall, with Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and cadets marching resolutely in soaked uniforms.