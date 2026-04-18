Class 9 English compulsory model paper for exams 2026

RAWALPINDI – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi is set to conduct the English compulsory exam on April 20, as students intensify preparations to secure high marks in the 2026 annual exams.

This year, the board has excluded three units from the English-9 compulsory textbook, reducing the syllabus from eleven to eight units. Students are advised to concentrate fully on the remaining eight units to maximize their performance, the board stated.

“It is mandatory for paper setters of all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Punjab to ensure that no objective, subjective, or other types of questions from the following excluded units are included in the question paper,” read an official statement .

Model Paper Significance

Before taking exams, it is essential for students to familiarize themselves with the structure and style of the paper, as this helps manage time and approach questions more effectively.

To assist students, the Rawalpindi Board has uploaded final model papers on its official website.

These model papers serve as a valuable tool to understand the types of questions likely to appear in the exam.

English Model Paper Class 9

The English compulsory paper consists of two sections—Objective and Subjective—and students are allotted 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete it.

Following this complete model paper of English for class 9th: