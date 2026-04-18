Has Islamabad airport been closed ahead of potential US-Iran talks?

ISLAMABAD – Police in federal capital have addressed the reports regarding closure of Islamabad International Airport ahead of potential second round of talks between the US and Iran.

In a post on X, police said: “There is no truth to the reports of airport closures in Islamabad. Intercity transport in Islamabad is operating as usual”.

Advance notice will be given regarding any closure of airports and intercity public transport.

“For confirmed news regarding the traffic situation, follow the Islamabad Traffic Police WhatsApp channel or keep listening to Islamabad Police’s social media pages and ITP FM 92.4,” the police added.

اسلام آباد میں اڈوں کی بندش کی خبروں میں صداقت نہ ہے۔ اسلام آباد میں بین الاضلاعی ٹرانسپورٹ معمول کے مطابق چل رہی ہے۔ اڈوں اور بین الاضلاعی پبلک ٹرانسپورٹ کی بندش کے متعلق پیشگی اطلاع دی جائے گی۔ ٹریفک کی صورتحال کے متعلق مصدقہ خبروں کے لئے اسلام آباد ٹریفک پولیس کا واٹس ایپ… — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) April 17, 2026

Earlier, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon also issued clarification on reports of transport terminals closing in Islamabad

“All bus terminals in Islamabad are open as usual; the arrival and departure of all types of transport at all bus terminals, including Faizabad, is continuing according to routine,” he added.

اسلام آباد میں ٹرانسپورٹ اڈے بند ہونے کی خبروں پر ضلعی انتظامیہ کا وضاحتی بیان اسلام آباد میں تمام بس اڈے معمول کے مطابق کھلے ہیں، فیض آباد سمیت تمام بس اڈوں پر تمام قسم کی ٹرانسپورٹ کی آمد و رفت روٹین کے مطابق جاری ہیں — DC Islamabad (@dcislamabad) April 17, 2026

On Friday, it was claimed that transport stands in Faizabad, Pirwadhai, and Karachi Company had been closed until April 26. Heavy vehicle entry into Islamabad will also be restricted starting April 18.