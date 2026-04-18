Saturday, October 24, 2026
Play Store.png
E-Paper
Observer Logo.webp
E-Paper
Saturday, October 24, 2026

Has Islamabad airport been closed ahead of potential US-Iran talks?

By Muhammad Mahmood|Apr 18, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Islamabad International Airport Ranked No 1 In Latest Audit

ISLAMABAD – Police in federal capital have addressed the reports regarding closure of Islamabad International Airport ahead of potential second round of talks between the US and Iran.

In a post on X, police said: “There is no truth to the reports of airport closures in Islamabad. Intercity transport in Islamabad is operating as usual”.

Advance notice will be given regarding any closure of airports and intercity public transport.

“For confirmed news regarding the traffic situation, follow the Islamabad Traffic Police WhatsApp channel or keep listening to Islamabad Police’s social media pages and ITP FM 92.4,” the police added.

Earlier, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon also issued clarification on reports of transport terminals closing in Islamabad

“All bus terminals in Islamabad are open as usual; the arrival and departure of all types of transport at all bus terminals, including Faizabad, is continuing according to routine,” he added.

 

On Friday, it was claimed that transport stands in Faizabad, Pirwadhai, and Karachi Company had been closed until April 26. Heavy vehicle entry into Islamabad will also be restricted starting April 18.

Get Alerts
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer