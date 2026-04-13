CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme deadline extended: SMS, online registration

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has extended the deadline for citizens to apply for the Free Solar Panel Scheme 2026.

The provincial government has also increased the budget to facilitate more families across the province amid rising electricity cost.

Reports said the chief minister has extended the deadline for the CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme till December 2026, urging citizens to get registered for the initiative.

CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme

The CM Punjab Free Solar Panel Scheme is an initiative to provide free solar energy solutions to households across Punjab. The Free Solar Panel Scheme is government’s commitment to promote renewable energy and support modest communities.

In this scheme, the provincial government will give solar systems free of cost to the poor households having consumption from 0-200 units through transparent balloting.

Solar Panel Scheme Eligibility Criteria

Domestic consumers having monthly consumption of up to 200 units under following categories are eligible:

Up to – 50 Units (Life Line)

51-100 Units (Life Line)

0-100 Units (Protected)

0-100 Units (Un-protected) 101-200 Units (Protected)

101-200 Units (Unprotected)

Consumer having sanction load up to 2 KW will be eligible.

Where to Register for CM Solar Panel Scheme

You can register through the official portal: cmsolarscheme.punjab.gov.pk.

You can registered for the scheme through SMS by sending bill reference number and CNIC to 8800.