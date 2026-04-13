Trump unlikely to return to war path against Iran

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump is unlikely to move toward another war with Iran, as he has come to believe that the conflict should never have been initiated in the first place, International media reported on Monday.

In every war, as per the international media reports, at least one side faces defeat. If the ongoing conflict in Iran ends in a ceasefire, the biggest political setback would be for President Trump.

The reports suggested that the war against Iran has exposed weaknesses in Trump’s vision of reshaping the exercise of American power globally.

International media reports further stated that Trump is no longer inclined to escalate toward another war and now realizes that the conflict should not have been started.

His earlier statements threatening to “destroy Iran” now appear, according to the reports, to be an attempt to portray retreat as strength.

The reports pointed out that Trump understands a new war would trigger panic in financial markets, potentially undermining his claims of ushering in a “golden age,” and making him appear inconsistent. Key objectives previously associated with his policy approach—making the Middle East more secure and prosperous, ending the Iranian regime, and permanently blocking Iran’s path to nuclear capability—have largely not been achieved.

On the Iranian side, the international media reports say there are also reasons to step back. Iranian leadership continues to face targeted pressure, while widespread destruction of energy and transport infrastructure has made governance increasingly difficult. Tehran is also seeking relief from sanctions.

At the same time, Iran reportedly believes time may be in its favor in any future negotiations, as the United States cannot maintain prolonged military readiness for sustained operations. Iran lacks strong conventional naval and air capabilities and has already lost or exhausted a significant number of missiles and drones.

Rebuilding them would be difficult given that its economy has been set back by years due to thousands of reported US and Israeli strikes.

The reports also warn that the conflict could increase nuclear risks.

Although Iranian facilities have been damaged, highly enriched uranium reportedly still exists, enough for multiple weapons.

While Iran seeks sanctions relief, the pressure of future attacks may also push it further toward considering nuclear weapons development, raising the risk of regional proliferation.

International media reports further pointed to a declining public opinion in the United States regarding Israel, which could weaken Washington’s political position.

Overall, the conflict highlights that military power alone does not determine outcomes. Despite clear US military superiority, Iran has managed to sustain an uneven conflict with limited resources, and the use of force without a coherent long-term strategy has ultimately weakened American leverage.