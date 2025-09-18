Pm Shehbaz Leaves For London After Concluding Visit To Ksa

RIYADH – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday left for London after concluding his visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Deputy Governor of Riyadh saw him off at the airport.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said his cordial talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman covered a wide range of issues, reviewing regional challenges and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

In a post on his X handle, he said that he greatly values Mohammad Bin Salman’s consistent support and his keen interest in expanding Saudi investments, trade and business ties between the two countries.

He said it is his fervent prayer that Pakistan-Saudi Arabia’s friendship continues to flourish and attain new heights of glory.

The Prime Minister said he deeply admires Saudi Crown Prince’s vision and leadership that he provides to the Muslim world.

Shehbaz Sharif said he is deeply touched by the heartwarming welcome, accorded to him by Saudi Crown Prince. He noted that the unprecedented escort provided to his aircraft by the Royal Saudi air force jets along with the smartly turned out guard of the Saudi Armed Forces speaks volumes about the abiding love and mutual respect between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.