Matric Second Annual Exams likely to be delayed amid devastating Floods

LAHORE – The ongoing floods in Punjab are wreaking havoc in the region and are expected to cause delays in second annual matriculation examinations.

The exams originally scheduled to start September 10, have not yet had their date sheets released, leaving students uncertain about their schedules.

According to officials, Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen will finalize the date sheet, and roll number slips will only be issued once the dates are confirmed. Board authorities emphasized that no final decision regarding the exams has been made so far.

Students and parents are advised to stay updated through official channels as the situation develops. The floods have disrupted regular schedules, prompting the board to carefully consider new dates for the exams.

Punjab floods

Punjab is facing its worst floods in four decades, with NDMA issuing “high flood” warnings for Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Burewala, Arifwala, and Bahawalnagar due to rising water levels in the Sutlej River.

Monsoon rains and release of excess water from Indian dams caused Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers to swell, flooding over 1,400 villages and affecting more than 1.46 million pe

ople. The government launched one of its largest evacuation operations, relocating over 265,000 residents and tens of thousands of livestock. Key rivers are showing exceptionally high flows at multiple headworks while Hundreds of villages have been submerged across the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej basins, and dozens of veterinary and relief camps have been established to support affected communities.

Authorities have also taken measures to provide food, medical aid, and safe relocation for people and animals, though compensation will not be given for structures built illegally in flood-prone areas.