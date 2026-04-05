PM Shehbaz extends Easter greetings, urges interfaith harmony

Extending heartfelt greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and elsewhere in the world on Easter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has highlighted the importance of peace, unity, and interfaith harmony.

In his message on Sunday, he hoped that the occasion would bring peace, stability, and prosperity globally.

Referring to the prevailing scenario, the PM emphasised that the universal message of peace shared by all religions was more vital than ever.

“Easter symbolises love, hope, sacrifice, and forgiveness, while also encouraging tolerance, brotherhood, and goodwill among people of different backgrounds”, he said while appreciating the Christian community for its meaningful contributions to Pakistan’s social and economic development, recognising their active role across various sectors.

He stressed the importance of protecting the rights of all citizens, particularly minorities, ensuring equal access to opportunities in education, the economy, and beyond. “This commitment is grounded in Islamic principles, the vision of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the Constitution of Pakistan”, he added.

He highlighted the strength in diversity, saying religious harmony and multiculturalism were essential pillars of the nation. He stressed making collective efforts to foster unity and work together toward continued progress and prosperity in Pakistan.