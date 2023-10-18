Based on the principles of mutual trust and sharing, a bright future of Pakistan-China cooperation should be entirely predictable.

“For now, Pakistani society generally believes that cooperation has brought development and progress to Pakistan, reducing doubts caused by back wardness and misunderstandings. At present, we should focus on how to keep this development and progress sustainable and extend the positive effects to our neighbors such as Afghanistan and other countries in the region.”Prime Minister Kakar emphasized that Pakistan is considering creating new growth drivers to increase the well-being of the wider region, especially the majority of farmers. At this point, both China and Pakistan are determined to strengthen regional trade, seek more cooperation opportunities, and provide services for dozens of countries. billions of people creating a better future, according to China Economic Net.

Meanwhile Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday terming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor a manifestation of strategic relationship said the project has proved as a “catalyst of growth, poverty alleviation and job creation”. “The CPEC is a beacon of progress and prosperity. It is not just an economic corridor, but a symbol of Pak-China strategic trust,” he said in an interaction with representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks and scholars. PM Kakar, who is in China on an official visit to attend the Belt and Road Forum, said the CPEC had transformed the socio-economic landscape of Pakistan, upgrading modern infrastructure, enhancing regional connectivity and ensuring energy security.

He mentioned that since the launch of CPEC during the landmark visit of President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in 2015, the project resulted in addition of 800 kilometres of roads, and creation of 8,000 mega watt electricity, and 0.2 million job opportunities.