ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has directed authorities concerned to formulate short-term, medium-term and long-term frameworks to cope with the harmful effects of climate change.

The premier was chairing the 2nd meeting of Pakistan Climate Change Council in the federal capital ahead of COP-28 conference.

Terming climate change a national security issue for developing countries like Pakistan, PM Kakar said Pakistan’s contribution to global climate change is less than one percent, but it is on the worst-hit countries.

He recalled one third Pakistani population was affected by deluges last year, saying they were triggered by the climate change. He called for immediate action to address the threats posed by the climate change.

He appreciated the efforts being made by the Ministry of Climate Change and activists belonging to Pakistan in this regard. He also lauded the cooperation of the provinces with the federation to tackle this threat.

He said Pakistan will vigorously present its case in the COP-28 conference to be held in the United Arab Emirates this month. He directed that the Ministry of Climate Change, after consultation with all provincial governments, should sent delegation of climate change experts to attend COP-28 conference.

He said the inclusion of scholars and climate change experts should also be ensured in preparation of the framework.

The prime minister granted approval for established a committee of experts of the Pakistan Climate Change Council under the Ministry of Climate Change.

The Prime Minister said the committee should work to evolve a comprehensive policy framework for the formation and trading of carbon credits market in Pakistan and to make it more efficient and effective.