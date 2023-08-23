KARACHI – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday asked the entrepreneurs to give “practical suggestions” for economic turnaround in the country facing financial crunches and skyrocketing inflation rate.

The interim premier sought the suggestions while addressing a gathering of prominent entrepreneurs in southern port city of Karachi.

He said that a mechanism will be formulated after consultations with the business community for the feasible actions that the interim setup could undertake in its brief period, hoping: “We will also leave a blue print for the new government if possible”. He said the interim government aimed at moving towards a smooth transition in the country.

He also assured the businessmen that efforts will be made to address the problems of business community including those relating to power and gas.

Acknowledging their contribution in the development of the country, the premier called them the “engine of economy and agents of economic sustenance”.

He also emphasised on collective efforts to improve the national economy. “We will transform and bring positive change in Pakistan together,” he said.

Kakar said the government’s responsibility is to facilitate the business community and then collect taxes from them so that these could be spent for the uplift of deprived segments of the society. He also asked the business community to embrace best business practices for better branding of Pakistan in the outside world.