ISLAMABAD- Supreme Court Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi has challenged the actions taken by the Supreme Judicial Council against him before the top court today.

The Supreme Court judicial council had issued notices for action against the top court judge on a reference moved against him.

In a constitutional petition filed in the Supreme Court through lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan, Justice Mazhar Naqvi said that the campaign initiated against him constitutes an attack on judicial freedom.

The petition to the Supreme Court by Justice Mazhar Naqvi highlights that, without considering his objections, the Judicial Council issued a notice of future action, violating his fundamental rights through a press release on October 27.

In the application filed in the Supreme Court, Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi requests a declaration of the actions of the Supreme Judicial Council as illegal and the notice for future action by the Supreme Judicial Council as unlawful.

Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi’s application also lists the Federation, the President of the country, and the Supreme Judicial Council as respondents.

The development has taken place at the moment when the Supreme Judicial Council is due to convene and deliberate on the objections raised by Justice Naqvi on the reference moved against him.

Advocate Mian Dawood has approached Supreme Judicial Council against Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi for alleged misconduct and holding assets beyond means.

In this regard, a reference has been filed that asked the authority to start a probe against the top court judge whose fortune is valued at around Rs3 billion. The reference moved under Clause (5) of Article 209 of the Constitution, pointed out several irregularities against the apex court judge, and called for a transparent probe.

It also called for the removal of Justice Naqvi If he was found guilty during the probe. Advocate Dawood accused Justice Naqvi and his family members of allegedly being involved in malpractices and misuse of authority.

ہم نے سپریم جوڈیشل کونسل میں جسٹس مظاہر نقوی کیخلاف مس کنڈکٹ، ناجائز اثاثے بنانے، فرنٹ مینوں کے زریعے دولت اکٹھی کرنے کی بنیاد پر جوڈیشل ریفرنس/شکایت دائر کر دی ہے۔ اس ریفرنس کے مندرجات پر ٹھیک 1 بجے سپریم کورٹ اسلام آباد کے باہر پریس کانفرنس بھی کی جائیگی.

Justice Naqvi facilitated his children getting education from abroad and named a character Zahid Rafique. The reference said Justice Naqvi attempted to legalise his ill-gotten wealth through the sale of the property.

Several properties located in upscale societies were pointed out in the reference, which according to Mr. Dawood were used to clean the black money. It said Mr. Naqvi hides his financial transactions in FBR and has not declared a plaza located in Gujranwala.

In a similar development, Pakistan Bar Council mulled filing separate complaints of misconduct in the Supreme Judicial Council against Justice Naqvi, days after he was featured in alleged audio leaks discussing case with Pervaiz Elahi.