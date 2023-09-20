Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar is expected to pay official visit to China next month. The premier will attend 10-year celebrations of CPEC and hold meetings with Chinese leadership.

Matters pertaining to mutual interests would come under discussion in the meeting. Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is currently in New York to lead Pakistan’s delegation at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which opens today, with nearly 150 world leaders set to attend the annual event.