Plight of farmers

The poor farmers are gravely concerned about the governments’ indifference towards the issues being faced by them. This apathy indicates that the government is no longer concerned about farmers and the false promise of cheaper inputs for them has come to a dismal end. Furthermore, the fertilizer industry overall has now been put on the ‘back burner’ and it seems is no longer on the radar of the government, thus depriving farmers of benefit from domestic industry, when international prices are escalated. There is a need to take immediate measures to support this essential sector which promises to strengthen the entire agriculture sector – the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. Over 70% of Pakistan’s population is directly or indirectly dependent on agricultural produce to earn their livelihood. Since, nearly 90% of the farmers in Pakistan have small land-holdings (12 acres or less) and very limited financial resources, the farming community looks up to the economic managers to take more benevolent measures for providing long-term relief for higher yield and lower cost. This negative posturing by the government leads one to believe that the government is considering withdrawing the subsidy and leaving the poor farmers to look to other means. For many years now, the subsidy granted to the fertilizer industry is not actually retained by the manufacturers. They are voluntarily absorbing the GIDC cost to pass on the subsidy’s benefits to the farmers via reduced prices. However, the ‘Cess’ has often compelled the manufacturers to demand an increase in fertilizer prices. In which case, the farmers will end up paying a higher price for fertilizers. If this unfair policy continues to hamper the performance of this essential industry, it will negatively impact the wellbeing of the masses.

MUHAMMAD SAGHEER

Islamabad

