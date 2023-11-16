KOLKATA- South Africa won the toss and opted to take the first innings in the second semifinal of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Thursday.

All eyes in the cricketing world are now focused on the outcome of this semifinal, with anticipation building for the grand finale scheduled for November 19th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In yesterday’s first semifinal, India secured a spot in the final by defeating New Zealand with an impressive 70-run lead.

The cricketing spectacle has seen India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand progress to the much-anticipated semifinals.

Today’s second semifinal showcases a clash between South Africa, led by the determined Temba Bavuma, and Australia, captained by the versatile all-rounder Pat Cummins. South Africa’s lineup features key players such as Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Jerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, and Heinrich Klaasen.

On the Australian side, the charismatic Pat Cummins leads a formidable team comprising David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and the seasoned campaigner Josh Hazlewood.