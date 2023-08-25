Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has developed ‘Irrigation Revenue Collection System’ for collection of Abiana.

Irrigation Secretary Wasif Khurshid chaired a meeting with PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department and Member Taxes Board of Revenue (BOR) Punjab at the Punjab Irrigation Department to discuss the collection of Abiana through PITB developed IRCA formerly called e-Abiana.

PITB Additional Director General Khurram Mushtaq gave a detailed presentation on the development of the IRCA as part of ‘Irrigation Revenue Collection System’ that aims at assisting the BOR in the collection of Abiana by Lumberdars.

PITB Director Ali kheiri briefed the participants about roles of Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners in the collection of Abiana.

Previously, Lumberdars used to collect Abiana manually.

Now the bills will be collected by using IRCA. Lumberdars will generate club bill of already collected single bills. After this, Lumberdar will pay club bills via banks, mobile banking, internet banking etc.

Abiana recovery status can be monitored by DCs and ACs in their respective districts and tehsils via Irrigation Revenue Collection System. The e-Abiana System was launched in December 2020 and is active in 57 Irrigation Divisions across Punjab.