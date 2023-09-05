The Abbottabad Bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Monday scheduled a hearing for September 6 to address the concerns raised by senior teachers affected by the promotion amendment notification issued by the Secondary Education Department KP.

The petition was filed against the issuance of 129 promotion orders by the District Education Officer (DEO) female Abbottabad Dilshad Begum, resulting in the issuance of contempt of court notices.

The DEO has granted exemptions to the teachers who have sought judicial resolution of their cases through the court. However, other teachers have faced disciplinary action due to their absence.