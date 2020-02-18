PHC concerned over Edwardes college fee-hike

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday directed the management of the Edwardes College Peshawar to facilitate the students at its best.

Besides, it also expressed anguish over the unprecedented hike in the college fees.

A two member bench of the PHC headed by Justice Lal Jan Khattak while hearing a writ petition filed by students of Edwardes College (EC) dismayed over administration’s failure of facilitating the students. A writ petition filed by Muhammad Bilal Sethi and 96 other students of the same college said that over 50% increase in fee was illegal as it was not notified and had not been approved from the Board of Governors.

The petitioners pleaded that the increase in fee should be taken back and facilities should be provided to them. Advocate Javed Iqbal Gulbela appeared on behalf of the petitioners.