US passengers of coronavirus-hit Japanese cruise ship arrive home

Travis Air Force Base

More than 300 Americans rescued from a cruise ship quarantined off Japan because of the new coronavirus arrived back in the US Monday for two more weeks of medical seclusion, as concern rose over passengers who dispersed around the globe after leaving another ship in Cambodia.

The COVID-19 virus death toll exceeds 1,700 in China, where it has infected more than 70,500. Elsewhere, hundreds more have been infected and the virus has sparked panic buying, economic jitters as well as the cancellation of high-profile sporting and cultural events.

With fresh cases emerging daily in Japan, the government has advised citizens to avoid mass gatherings, and has canceled public events — including celebrations in central Tokyo for the Emperor´s birthday and the amateur portion of the city marathon, affecting around 38,000 runners.

In the Chinese capital Beijing, municipal authorities have ordered citizens arriving in the city to self-quarantine for 14 days, the presumed incubation period of the virus.

State media said China may postpone its annual parliamentary session, which has been held in March for the last 35 years.

Outside China, the biggest cluster of infections is from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Japan´s Yokohama, where an additional 99 cases were revealed on Monday.

That brought the total to 454 diagnosed despite passengers being confined to their cabins during a 14-day quarantine. As criticism grew of Japan’s handling of the ship crisis, governments are scrambling to repatriate their citizens. Canada, Italy, Hong Kong — and the latest country, Australia — were poised to follow the US in removing nationals from the vessel.—AFP