Peshawar Zalmi kick off PSL 11 campaign with Thrilling 5-Wicket win over RawalPindiz

LAHROE – Peshawar Zalmi started their PSL11 campaign on a high note, securing five-wicket victory over RawalPindiz, chasing a daunting 215-run target in their PSL 11 opener on Saturday.

Fans were treated to a display of fearless batting and explosive hitting as Zalmi set the tone for what promises to be a spectacular season.

The chase was launched with blistering aggression by openers Mohammad Haris and captain Babar Azam, who raced to a 50-run partnership in just five overs. Babar’s 39 off 28 balls, featuring a six and four boundaries, fell to Asif Afridi, but Haris kept the momentum alive with 47 from 28 balls, before Amad Butt struck to leave Zalmi at 96-2.

Enter Kusal Mendis, who immediately turned the heat on RawalPindiz’s bowlers. Partnering with Aaron Hardie, he took the total past 100, before Hardie’s brief stay ended at 8 runs. Mendis smashed 31 off 17 balls, including two sixes, before Butt removed him, leaving Zalmi at 128-4 in the 15th over.

Abdul Samad (33 off 11 balls, 4 sixes) and Michael Bracewell then steadied the innings, with Bracewell’s 35 off 17 balls combining with Aamir Jamal’s explosive 17 not out to finish the chase dramatically on the first ball of the final over.

On the bowling front, Amad Butt impressed with 2/45, while Mohammad Amir, Asif Afridi, and Rishad Hossain picked up a wicket each.

RawalPindiz, batting first, had set the stage for a colossal chase, posting 214-4 thanks to dynamic openers Yasir Khan (83 off 46 balls) and captain Mohammad Rizwan (41 off 32). Their 50-run opening stand had given RawalPindiz early momentum, which continued with a 100-run stand before Ali Raza dismantled the top order. Later, Kamran Ghulam (37 off 20) and Daryl Mitchell (23 off 13) tried to keep the scoreboard ticking, while Sam Billings finished with 18 unbeaten to push the total past 214.

Ali Raza emerged as the hero for Zalmi with 2/42, complemented by wickets from Hardie and Jamal.

With a jaw-dropping chase that featured multiple fireworks and breathtaking partnerships, Peshawar Zalmi announced their arrival in PSL 11 in emphatic style, leaving fans buzzing for the battles to come